Two heritage chairs from Chandigarh auctioned for 40 lakh in Paris

A pair of two heritage chairs from Chandigarh were sold for ₹40 lakh at an auction in Paris on January 24. The artefact, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret and belonging to PGIMER, Chandigarh, was sold by Piasa, an auction house in Paris. (HT File Photo/For representation only)

Earlier in December, as many as five heritage articles from Chandigarh were sold for ₹75 lakh in an auction held at Chicago, US.

Also designed by Jeanneret, the items included a pair of folding armless easy chairs, a set of eight office chairs, a set of lighting desk and chair, a set of five low stools and a set of four stools. At least seven items were put up for auction, but only five were sold.

On November 15, eight other heritage items designed by Jeanneret were auctioned for ₹45.09 lakh in the US.

These included a set of three stools, a set of four office chairs, a bench, a set of four dining chairs, a desk and chair, a folding screen, a daybed and an armchair.

Earlier, on October 26, 11 artefacts from the city were sold for ₹1.24 crore in the US. The auctioned items included a pair of committee chairs, a floor lamp, a desk and an armchair, a desk and a stool, a pair of armchairs, benches, stools, dining chairs and a daybed, all designed by Jeanneret. During another auction held on October 5, as many as 20 heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were auctioned in France for a total of ₹3.81 crore, the highest in 2023.