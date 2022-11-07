Two in fray for Panjab University Teachers Association president’s post

Two candidates are in fray for the post of president of the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) — Supinder Kaur of the department of laws, the current body vice-president, and Naresh Kumar of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET).

While Suman Sumi, who is assistant librarian at the AC Joshi library, will contest against Vandana Arora for the post of vice-president, Amarjit Singh Naura of biochemistry department and Neeraj Kumar Singh deputy librarian will compete for the post of secretary.

Avneet Saini and Sarvnarinder Kaur from the biophysics department, meanwhile, are eyeing the post of joint secretary and Vijayta Chadha from the nuclear medicine department will contest for treasurer’s post, taking on Vishal Sharma of forensic sciences department.

The final list of candidates was issued on Sunday by the returning officer. The election will be held from 8.30 am to 2.00 pm on November 17 at the law auditorium, with 615 varsity teachers set to vote.