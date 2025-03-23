Two injured at religious event in Kurukshetra

Rohtak A 16-year-old boy sustained bullet injuries after a firing incident at a religious event (mahayagya) being organised at Keshav Park in Kurukshetra. The incident took place when a security guard of the “Mahayagya” organiser opened fire at the boy who had come to Kurukshetra to take part in the event. The incident took place when a security guard of the “Mahayagya” organiser opened fire at the boy who had come to Kurukshetra to take part in the event. (HT Photo)

The boy said the guard opened fire at him when he, along with other members of the brahmin community, raised objection over the quality of food being served to them.

Another person named Prince Shukla, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, got injured after unknown persons pelted stones at him. Reportedly, around 20 persons sustained minor injuries. Following the incident, the members of the community held demonstrations outside Keshav Park and blocked the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road. The protesters were later pacified by Kurukshetra police.

The “Mahayagya” is organised by Swami Hari Om of Tripura Shaktipeeth, Manikut. A large number of brahmins have arrived to perform rituals at the days-long event in Kurukshetra.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Varun Singla said that the 16-year-old boy of Lucknow sustained bullet injuries, following which he was rushed to a hospital. The SP informed that the boy is out of danger.

“Another person Prince Shukla was injured during the stone pelting and he too is undergoing treatment. No FIR has been registered so far, and we have persuaded the protesters to maintain peace,” the SP added.

Speaking to media, Swami Hari Om, organiser of the “Mahayagya” said that some anti-social elements tried to disrupt the ‘1008 Kund Yajna’ being performed in Kurukshetra for the last four days and no such complaints of poor quality of food being served, was reported.

“My followers are taking care of the kitchen. On Saturday, some brahmins raised objections about the quality of food and others endorsed them, causing unrest at the religious site. Still more than 700 Brahmins are present in Kurukshetra to perform the rituals,” he added.

Former Haryana minister and BJP leader Subhash Sudha also visited the hospital, where the injured persons are undergoing treatment, and he assured them of help in medical treatment. He denied reports about “bad quality of food” being served to brahmins.