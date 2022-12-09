Two inmates escape from jail bus in Ludhiana, one nabbed minutes later

Two inmates escaped from a jail bus after pushing away the accompanying police personnel, while crossing Jagraon Bridge on Friday evening. The police nabbed one of the inmates within minutes of escape, while a hunt is on for the arrest of second inmate.

The division number 2 police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Harjinder Singh and Deepak Kumar alias Deepu. They are facing trial in drug peddling cases. While Harjinder Singh was arrested by special task force (STF), Deepak Kumar alias Deepu was arrested by Division number 1 police.

The accused along with other inmates were being taken to court complex for hearing of their cases on Friday morning. In the evening, police were taking 37 inmates to Ludhiana central jail in a bus after hearing of their cases.

As the bus reached Jagraon bridge, the accused pushed away police personnel and jumped out of the bus which was pre-planned. The police chased them and nabbed Harjinder Singh, while Deepak managed to escape. Inspector Arshpreet Kaur, station house officer (SHO) at police station Division number 2, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of Deepak Kumar.