Two inmates injured as 2 groups clash in Ludhiana central jail

Two groups of jail inmates indulged in a clash in the Ludhiana Central Jail in which two inmates suffered injuries. When jail officials intervened, the accused assaulted them too. The Division number 7 police have booked six jail inmates of both groups. The complainant stated that on Friday evening the accused indulged in a clash and assaulted each other at Ludhiana Central Jail. (HT file photo)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of assistant jail superintendent Harbans Singh. The police have booked inmates, including Sandeep Kumar, Saurav, Shivam, Jagtar Singh and their rivals Krishan Sahni and Bharat Chauhan.

The complainant stated that on Friday evening the accused indulged in a clash and assaulted each other. When jail warder Harchand Singh and other staff intervened, the inmates assaulted them also.

Krishan and Bharat suffered injuries and were taken to the civil hospital.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and the Prisons Act has been registered against the inmates.