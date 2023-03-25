Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two inmates injured as 2 groups clash in Ludhiana central jail

Two inmates injured as 2 groups clash in Ludhiana central jail

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 25, 2023 11:32 PM IST

The police have booked inmates, including Sandeep Kumar, Saurav, Shivam, Jagtar Singh and their rivals Krishan Sahni and Bharat Chauhan

Two groups of jail inmates indulged in a clash in the Ludhiana Central Jail in which two inmates suffered injuries. When jail officials intervened, the accused assaulted them too. The Division number 7 police have booked six jail inmates of both groups.

The complainant stated that on Friday evening the accused indulged in a clash and assaulted each other at Ludhiana Central Jail. (HT file photo)
The complainant stated that on Friday evening the accused indulged in a clash and assaulted each other at Ludhiana Central Jail. (HT file photo)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of assistant jail superintendent Harbans Singh. The police have booked inmates, including Sandeep Kumar, Saurav, Shivam, Jagtar Singh and their rivals Krishan Sahni and Bharat Chauhan.

The complainant stated that on Friday evening the accused indulged in a clash and assaulted each other. When jail warder Harchand Singh and other staff intervened, the inmates assaulted them also.

Krishan and Bharat suffered injuries and were taken to the civil hospital.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and the Prisons Act has been registered against the inmates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out