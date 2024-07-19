Two intruders killed as army foils fresh infiltration bid in J&K’s Kupwara

Security forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid and two infiltrators near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Keran sector, Kupwara. The Operation Rajbir led by the army is still under progress. Weapons and ammo had been recovered from the area after a previous infiltration was foiled by the army. (ANI)

This is the second Infiltration bid foiled by the army in the Keran sector on the LoC in north Kashmir in the last five days. Earlier, three heavily armed infiltrators were killed by the army and police in a joint operation in the same sector.

Army said the operation was launched early in the morning after they received specific input about the infiltration from across the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok).

“An Infiltration attempt has been successfully prevented with the elimination of two terrorists today on #LoC in Keran Sector, #Kupwara. Anti Infiltration Operations are continuing,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.

Apart from regular patrolling, the area is being constantly under surveillance after the army had installed highly sophisticated gadgets along the fencing. Keran has earlier been used as a regular infiltration route. The army surveillance has helped foil most attempts but intruders do on occasion try to take advantage of poor visibility, rains and snow to sneak into the Valley.

On Wednesday the army’s Chinar Corps commander Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai had also visited the forward posts in the same sector to review the security situation and operational preparedness of troops in the area.

During his interaction with soldiers and the army officers, the commander had asked them to keep up the vigil and ensure that all inimical attempts and activities on the LoC are disrupted and eliminated.

268 Brigade Keran Sector commander N LKurkarni on Monday said the three infiltrators killed on the LoC in Keran sector of Kupwara district had plans to disrupt the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and were neutralised close to the LoC fencing after being promptly followed by ambush parties who were part of the Operation Dhanush.

On June 23, an infiltrator was killed in an anti-infiltration operation by security forces near Line of Control in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In April, the army killed two infiltrators in Uri near Rustam post. The army later blamed Pakistani forces for giving cover-fire to two infiltrators who were killed by the security forces near Sabura nullah on the LoC in the Uri sector.

BSF, army foil infiltration bid near LoC in Sunderbani

Jammu The army and the Border Security Forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid by three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district. There was no report of any casualty so far.

“There was suspicious movement by three terrorists across the LoC. The BSF men immediately opened fire forcing the infiltrators to flee back into PoK,” officials said.

“The troops fired a few rounds at the suspects and also alerted the nearby posts,” a source said, adding that the army troops deployed in the Sunderbani sector also fired some rounds.

The joint army and BSF team launched a search operation, they said.

Meanwhile, two soldiers injured in the Kastigarh encounter in Doda district on Thursday morning were reported to be safe.

“Both the injured soldiers are safe and out of danger,” said Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

“AirForceStation,#Udhampur saved a critically injured soldier’s life in #Doda (J&K). Despite challenging weather, the evacuation was successful, ensuring timely medical care at Command Hospital,Udhampur. Kudos to the team for their dedication & bravery,” the spokesperson had earlier posted on X.

DIG, Doda Kishtwar Ramban range, Shridhar Patil, who visited Kastigarh on Thursday to review the operations, said, “This morning, again a contact was established with terrorists. Since search operations are on, I won’t share further details but we are hopeful of getting success.”