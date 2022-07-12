Two JeM terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

The slain terrorists were identified as Kaisar Rashid Koka of Tengpora, and Ishaq Ahmad Lone of Pulwama. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

While Koka was a categorized militant involved in several cases, including attacks on security forces and other civilian atrocities, Lone was a hybrid terrorist. “Koka has been active since 2018. He had acquired arms, ammunition and training from Pakistan. He was involved in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack which took place on May 2 at Larmoo, Awantipora, in which two security personnel were injured,” , a police spokesperson said.

Acting on specific inputs, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (130 Battalion) launched a joint search and cordon operation in Wandakpora village of Awantipora in Pulwama district, he said.

“As the security forces approached the terrorists hideout, they started indiscriminately shooting at them. The firing was retaliated, leading to an encounter, in which two local men, affiliated with the proscribed outfit, JeM, were killed. Their bodies were retrieved from the site,” he said.

The area was sanitised and a case was registered.