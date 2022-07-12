Two JeM terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.
The slain terrorists were identified as Kaisar Rashid Koka of Tengpora, and Ishaq Ahmad Lone of Pulwama. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.
While Koka was a categorized militant involved in several cases, including attacks on security forces and other civilian atrocities, Lone was a hybrid terrorist. “Koka has been active since 2018. He had acquired arms, ammunition and training from Pakistan. He was involved in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack which took place on May 2 at Larmoo, Awantipora, in which two security personnel were injured,” , a police spokesperson said.
Acting on specific inputs, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (130 Battalion) launched a joint search and cordon operation in Wandakpora village of Awantipora in Pulwama district, he said.
“As the security forces approached the terrorists hideout, they started indiscriminately shooting at them. The firing was retaliated, leading to an encounter, in which two local men, affiliated with the proscribed outfit, JeM, were killed. Their bodies were retrieved from the site,” he said.
The area was sanitised and a case was registered.
Amarnath Yatra resumes; 4k leave for shrine
Four days after rain-triggered flash floods claimed 16 lives and left around 30 pilgrims missing, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday, with around 4,000 pilgrims setting off from the base camps of the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. An official said, “As many as 4,026 pilgrims left in the twelfth batch from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 110 vehicles, which was guarded by the Central Reserve Police Force.”
J&K cop suspended over allegations of custodial torture
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday suspended a police officer after a man called to the police station in a theft case died, and The victim, Muslim Muneer, of Budshah Nagar in Srinagar's family alleged custodial torture. The victim, Muslim Muneer, of Budshah Nagar in Srinagar, was called to the Nowgam police station on July 9 as he was a person of interest in a theft case. The family had also held a protest outside the police station the same day.
JEE Main result 2022: Bathinda student scores 100 percentile
Mrinal Garg, 17, of Bathinda city has secured a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2022, the results of which were declared on Monday. A resident of Minocha Colony, Mrinal scored 300/300 in the JEE Main. He is enrolled at St Kabir Convent Senior Secondary School, Bhucho town, about 15 km from Bathinda city. Presently, he is in Chandigarh preparing for JEE Advanced coaching at Sri Chaitanya Academy.
AAP expands organisational structure in Punjab, makes new appointments
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday expanded its organisation set up in Punjab, appointing five new state secretaries, six joint secretaries, two Lok Sabha in-charges and state-level functionaries of several wings. Gurdev Singh Lakhna, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, Shaminder Khinda, Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and Amandeep Singh Mohie have been appointed as state secretaries, according to orders issued by AAP state president Bhagwant Mann, state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and state co-in-charge.
Punjab government floats tenders for delivery of wheat flour to 1.83 crore beneficiaries
The Punjab government on Monday invited tenders for delivery of wheat flour to about 1.83 crore beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act. A state government spokesperson said that the tenders have been floated by the newly formed Punjab State Cooperative Marketing Society Limited for the inclusion of delivery services and listing of flour mills for grinding of wheat.
