Sticky bombs, grenades, IED recovered from terrorist hideout in Rajouri
A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from a terrorist hideout in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday on the disclosure of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Talib Hussain Shah, who is an alleged former BJP functionary.
The recoveries included six sticky bombs, a pistol, three pistol magazines ( two for Glock pistols and one for 30 bore pistols), one under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), three UBGL grenades, 75 AK rounds, 15 rounds of a Glock pistol, four rounds of 30 bore pistol, and an improvised explosive device (IED) with a remote.
Additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said, “Arms and ammunition were recovered from a hideout at Draj village in Rajouri on Shah’s disclosure.”
Shah – who was reported to be the former IT and social media cell in charge of BJP’s minority morcha – and his associate Faisal Ahmad Dar were overpowered by locals and handed over to police in a remote village in Reasi district on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina said, “Shah was neither an active nor primary member of the BJP.”
He called the development “a new modus operandi of Pakistan-based terror outfits to target BJP leaders and the party headquarters in Jammu.”
“ He (Shah) visited the BJP headquarters in Jammu many times in the capacity of a reporter. He used to be accompanied by his cameraman and has interviewed me in the past. There is no official record of him being a member of the BJP. Moreover, he was handed over to the police by the locals. The matter is being probed, but it appears that he carried out a recce of the BJP office,” Raina said.
“Some photographs have been recovered from his phone, which are being looked into by police and intelligence agencies. It appears he was planning a major terror attack on the BJP office,” he said, adding that security agencies suspected that he, too, was on Shah’s hit list.
A senior police officer said, “Shah developed a close rapport with party leaders and then turned into a journalist. Such terrorists pose a serious threat to politicians,” he said, adding that a large number of news portals were mushrooming in terror infested regions.
-
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
-
Chandigarh: Fitness centre told to refund money for services not availed by 14-year-old girl
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a Chandigarh-based fitness centre to refund the money for services not availed by a 14-year-old girl. The commission also imposed a penalty of Rs 8,000. The girl had filed a complaint against a fitness centre, Gagan Fitness Studio. Her mother paid Rs 28,000 for a one-year course. The mother alleged that they did not disclose regarding shifting of their centre.
-
Punjab Police SP arrested for raping pregnant Gurdaspur woman
A special investigation team of Punjab Police on Monday arrested a superintendent of police for allegedly raping a pregnant woman at The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur,'s official residence in Gurdaspur. The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur, was arrested when he had gone to a Moga court for a hearing. The matter had been under investigation since April when a Dinanagar-based woman had lodged her complaint against the SP.
-
Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5
The state government will organise workshops on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from July 5. Food business operators will be sensitised about issues like food safety, quality standards, personal hygiene, and cleanliness in the workshop. Punjab food and drugs administration commissioner Neelima said at least one representative from these firms will be trained so that these operators are fully aware of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI).
-
We have achieved all our 100-day targets, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government had achieved all the targets set for first 100 days and expressed confidence that his ministerial colleagues would be able to achieve all future targets. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to people next week. Officials aware of the development said the expressway would be inaugurated on July 12.
