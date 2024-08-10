Two JJP leaders, others join Congress in Haryana

Senior Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Krishan Kamboj and former JJP state general secretary Mohit Grover quit the party and joined the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Delhi on Saturday. Retired IAS officer Vikas Yadav, former Panchkula zila parishad chairman Rajesh Kona and several others also joined the party. (HT File)

In the 2019 assembly polls, Grover contested as an independent from the Gurgaon assembly seat and received 48,638 votes. Kamboj, former Rania MLA, had won the 2009 assembly election on the Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) ticket. His father, Ram Chandra Kamboj, also served as MLA from Rania in Sirsa.

Retired IAS officer Vikas Yadav, former Panchkula zila parishad chairman Rajesh Kona and several others also joined the party.

Talking to media persons in Chandigarh, Hooda condemned the state government for taking Group D employees in custody when they gathered in Panchkula to hold a rally, demanding promotion and 1800 grade pay. Hooda termed the police action as completely undemocratic and said the employees have been agitating for their demands for a long time, and the government is constantly ignoring their demands.

“The demands of the employees will be resolved and they will also be given the benefit of the old pension scheme on formation of Congress government in the state,” he added.