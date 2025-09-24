Two killed after truck carrying devotees overturns in Kangra

Two persons were killed and 22 others injured when a goods truck carrying devotees from Punjab overturned after colliding with an HRTC bus at Dhaliara in Dehra area of Kangra district on Tuesday morning. A police official said one victim died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. (File)

The accident occurred around 9.30 am while the pilgrims were on their way to serve at a langar (community kitchen) at Chamunda Devi Temple. The truck was carrying both devotees and langar supplies.

The two deceased are from Punjab, however, they are yet to be identified by the police. There were 13 passengers in the HRTC bus and all were safe. There were 35 devotees in the truck and 22 sustained injuries.

Four of the injured, reported to be in serious condition, were referred to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, while the rest are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, Dehra. Locals joined the rescue efforts, rushing victims to hospitals in private vehicles and with 108 ambulances.

A police official said one victim died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. “The truck carrying devotees for langar seva hit an HRTC bus near Dhaliara. Among the injured, four have been referred to Tanda. After the truck hit the HRTC bus, the truck’s speed increased and overturned on turn,” the official added.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.