Two killed as truck overturns in Kangra

Two people, including the driver, were killed after a truck loaded with tiles overturned in the Kaloha area of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said on Monday.

The mishap occurred on Monday morning when the truck, heading towards Nadaun, went out of control upon reaching Kaloha, hit a boundary wall of a residential house and overturned. In the process, it struck a woman passerby, leaving her critically injured.

The deceased driver was identified as Om Prakash (29) who is a resident of Rajasthan, while the deceased woman has been identified as Satya Devi (65), a resident of Kaloha. They were both seriously injured in the incident and were taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Their bodies were sent to Civil Hospital Dehra for postmortem.

Police officials said that preliminary investigation suggested that the truck was coming at a high speed and the driver lost control. Dehra superintendent of police (SP) Mayank Chaudhary said, “A case has been registered at Police Station Rakkar and an investigation is underway into the incident.”