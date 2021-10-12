Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two killed, four hurt in Karnal accident
Two killed, four hurt in Karnal accident

Two people were killed while four sustained injuries after a tractor-trailer had a head-on collision with a mini-bus near Rajepur village of Karnal on Monday morning.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 02:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Two people were killed while four sustained injuries after a tractor-trailer had a head-on collision with a mini-bus near Rajepur village of Karnal on Monday morning. The deceased were identified as Anil Kumar, 32, of Assandh and Prashant, 30, of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The bus was carrying workers of a distillery factory in Chandraon village.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where Anil and Prashant were declared brought dead, while bus driver Dev Singh and a passenger Kuldeep were said to be critical.

Sachin Kumar, in-charge of Indri police station, said the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem at KCGMC, Karnal. He said investigation is going on and an FIR will be registered as per the statement of the injured.

