Two killed in road mishap in Haryana’s Jhajjar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 20, 2023 07:44 AM IST

Two persons were killed and three sustained injuries after two motorcycles collided with each other in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, on Wednesday night, said police.

Complainant Arshad Ali of Uttar Pradesh, who was on the bike with deceased Anil, told the police that he, along with his associate Anil, was travelling towards Devi Lal Park on the Delhi- Rohtak highway in Bahadurgarh on Wednesday night when a bike coming from the wrong side collided with their bike. (Getty image)

The deceased identified as Anil Kumar of Fatehabad and Rohan of Bahadurgarh were riding bikes when they collided with each other.

Complainant Arshad Ali of Uttar Pradesh was on the bike with deceased Anil. He told the police that he, along with his associate Anil, was travelling towards Devi Lal Park on the Delhi- Rohtak highway in Bahadurgarh on Wednesday night when a bike coming from the wrong side collided with their bike.

A spokesman of Jhajjar police said three persons, who sustained injuries, are undergoing treatment at a civil hospital in Bahadurgarh.

“Anil and Arshad Ali were riding on one bike and Rohan, along with his two friends, was travelling on another bike. A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was registered against deceased Rohan,” the spokesman added.

