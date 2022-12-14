Two killed in road mishap on Fazilka-Abohar road

Two youth died in a road accident on the Fazilka-Abohar road in Fazilka on Wednesday morning.

As per information, two youth, while riding over a bike were going to their respective destination but when the ill-fated vehicle reached near village Dhanger Khera, situated 7km from Abohar on the Fazilka-Abohar road, a bus while trying to overtake a vehicle rammed the bike. Deceased were identified as Aaryan (19) and Sidhaghat Sherawat (24) of Fazilka. After the accident, the two youth sustained injuries and when taken to civil hospital, Abohar, both were declared brought dead while their bodies were kept there for postmortem. Police were looking into the matter. The accused driver had fled from the spot.