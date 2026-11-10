Two killed, six injured in two separate accidents in Ramban

A father-son duo were killed and six others injured in two separate road accidents along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Banihal in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. Police identified the injured as Mohdmammd Javaid and Rohit of Delhi and Adnan Sami of Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo for representation)

Khalid Muzamil Wani, a teacher, and his father Ghulam Mohammad, a retired lecturer, lost their lives when their private car hit a roadside wall near Kharpora in Banihal late this afternoon, the officials said.

Wani’s daughter Toyba Nabi, uncle Abdul Qayoom and Nephew Mohd Hussain were injured in the accident and shifted to hospital, they said.

The officials said they were returning to their Gund Adalkoot village in Banihal when the accident occurred, apparently after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Earlier during the day, a car travelling from Delhi to Srinagar rolled down into a deep gorge at Shagaldi near Chamalwas, resulting in injuries to three persons travelling in the vehicle.

A police team led by Banihal SHO Ashiq Hussain Lone, along with volunteers of the NGO Banihal headed by its president Mohammad Idress Wani, launched a rescue operation and successfully evacuated all three occupants from the gorge and shifted them to Banihal hospital, the officials said.

Police identified the injured as Mohdmammd Javaid and Rohit of Delhi and Adnan Sami of Uttar Pradesh.