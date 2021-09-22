Two labourers held for snatching gold chain in Manimajra

Two men working as labourers were arrested for gold chain snatching in Manimajra, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Ashu, alias Nata, 21, hailing from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Nitin, 18, hailing from Mubarikpur, Mohali. The police have recovered the motorcycle used in the crime; it was stolen from Zirakpur. The accused were produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded to one-day police custody.

The police have also recovered a gold chain, a mobile phone and two more stolen motorcycles from the duo.

The two labourers were arrested on the complaint of one Savitri Devi of Dadumajra Colony, who works as a house cook in Sector 38. On September 17, when she had gone to Manimajra market, an unidentified person had sneaked up on her and snatched her gold chain. She added that an accomplice of the accused was waiting at a distance on a motorcycle.

A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on September 20, and after the arrest, Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) was also added to the FIR.

Police said Ashu criminal cases were registered against him in different police stations in Chandigarh and Nayagaon in Mohali of theft and robbery.