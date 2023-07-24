Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two dead as concrete pillar falls on them in Punjab’s Patiala

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jul 24, 2023 10:07 PM IST

Two labourers died, while another seriously injured when a pillar collapsed breaking the lantern of a building in Anaj Mandi on the Sirhind Road here.

Police said bodies of the two deceased have been sent for postmortem. (Representational Photo)

The injured were admitted to Rajindra Hospital. The accident took place around 11am on Monday. The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Harjit Singh and 34-year-old Happy , both residents of Sannorheri. The condition of 60-year-old Raja Ram, injured in the accident, is said to be critical.

According to the information, the building where the mishap took place belongs to an old eatery, which was to be renovated. The contractors were working at the site for last ten days. Assistant sub-inspector Jatinder said the police have recorded a statement of the family members of victims. He said bodies of the two deceased have been sent for postmortem.

Monday, July 24, 2023
