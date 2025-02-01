Menu Explore
Two Ludhiana men caught with 260 gm heroin after police chase

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 01, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Based on a special input, the ANTF team had set up a check post on the Landran-Chunni road. Travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, the accused broke through the checkpoint, leading to a chase

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Friday arrested two drug smugglers with 260 gm of heroin at Seneta village in Mohali district.

The accused were identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Guri, from Jodha, Ludhiana district, and Rohtash Singh Tasha from Jalaldiwal, Ludhiana district. (HT File)
The accused were identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Guri, from Jodha, Ludhiana district, and Rohtash Singh Tasha from Jalaldiwal, Ludhiana district.

Based on a special input, the ANTF team had set up a check post on the Landran-Chunni road. Travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, the accused broke through the checkpoint, leading to a chase.

The accused were nabbed and identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Guri, from Jodha, Ludhiana district, and Rohtash Singh Tasha from Jalaldiwal, Ludhiana district.

Ram Darshan, in-charge of the ANTF station, shared that his team had received a tip-off about a car travelling from Ludhiana to Zirakpur via Mohali, carrying two drug traffickers. The traffickers were on their way to deliver a consignment of heroin to a regular customer.

Thus, the ANTF team set up a blockade in Landran. But when signalled to stop, the car occupants sped away. The police chased their vehicle and cornered them near the railway overbridge in Sneta village.

Upon searching the car, the police team recovered 260 gm of heroin, leading to the duo’s arrest. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused brought the heroin from Ludhiana, and intended to sell it in Chandigarh and Zirakpur. They also disclosed that they purchased heroin at 1,400 per gram and sold it at 2,500 per gram, Darshan added.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the duo. They were presented in a Mohali court on Friday, where the court sent them to one-day police remand. Further investigation is underway.

