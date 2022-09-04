Two minors among three booked as Karnal girl dies by suicide
: Police have booked three persons, including two minor students, of a government school in Karnal district after a 16-year-old girl allegedly ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance.
“We have registered a case against three persons, including two students, for abetment to suicide and investigation is going on,” Indri DSP (Headquarters) Mukesh Kumar said.
The family members of the girl have accused one of her classmates and another male student of assaulting her in the school following which she took the extreme step.
The family members told the police that the girl on Thursday took a notebook from her classmate and on Friday when she went to school, a female and a male student of her class had an argument with her on borrowing the notebook from another student of the class and thrashed her.
On reaching home, she consumed poison and was taken to KCGMCH where she succumbed on Friday night.
The father of the victim alleged that he got a threat call from the boy who was allegedly involved in thrashing her, following which they file a police complaint at the Biana police post.
The family members alleged that the boy and his father made repeated phone calls to the father of the victim after which she took the extreme step. ENDS
