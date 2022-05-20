Two mobile snatchers arrested in Mohali
The Phase-8 police have arrested two men for snatching a pedestrian’s mobile phone in Mohali on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Iqbal Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, and Swaran Khan of Sohana. Seventeen mobile phones they had snatched and a stolen bike have been recovered from them.
The complainant, Anil Kumar, told police that his mobile phone was snatched at the Sector 68/69 lightpoint by two men on Wednesday. He said that he went to Kumbra village the next day and saw the snatchers trying to sell the mobile phone. He immediately informed the police and the duo was arrested.
They were produced in court and sent to two days in police remand. The accused revealed during questioning that they had been carrying out snatchings and thefts in the area for a long time.
GRIID organises yoga competition
The Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31,organised a yoga competition for its students on Thursday, ahead of the upcoming International Day of Yoga. Around 100 students participated in the competition and learnt about the benefits of various asanas.
28 social entrepreneurs awarded
The Media Federation of India (MFI), Chandigarh chapter, in association with the Chandigarh Chapter of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), honoured 28 social entrepreneurs on Thursday. President of MFI’s north India chapter, Rupesh Singh, said that the Entrepreneur and Achievers Award 2022 recognised the achievement of those who have contributed to society through their humanitarian work. Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was the chief suest on the occasion.
Cycle rally held against drugs, stubble burning
The NCC unit of Gian Jyoti Institute Of Management And Technology in association with 3 Punjab Independent Coy NCC Ropar organised an anti drug/stubble burning cycle rally on Thursday. NCC cadets of Government College, Mohali, also participated in the rally.
Thieves strike at temple
Thieves struck at the Kali Mata Mandir in Sector 14, near Dhanas, and decamped with a donation box and jewellery. Rahul Gupta, senior vice-president of Kali Mata Mandir, Jungal Wali Seva Society, said that when the temple was opened at 5.30 am on Thursday morning, it was found that the lock of the door was broken and the donation box and two gold nose pins and a silver crown which adorned the deity were missing.
Man who stole 300 boxes of eggs arrested
Police have arrested a man who stole over 1,300 boxes of eggs worth ₹12 lakh in October last year. The accused has been identified as Narender Pal Singh from Dhir village in Anandpur Sahib, Ropar. A cheating case had been registered against him based on the complaint of Jarnail Singh from Mattanwala village in Panchkula, the owner of a transport company Mahadev Roadways. He said that on October 31, 2021, he got an order to transport 1,312 boxes of eggs from Panchkula to Assam. But, as he didn’t have a truck available, he got it arranged from Bhullar transports. He stated in the police complaint that after Narender, who was driving the truck, didn’t reach the delivery location even after five to six days, he called him but his phone was switched off.
ISB Mohali’s workshop on public policy for Meghalaya MLAs concludes
The Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB) , Mohali campus, organised a four-day leadership training programme for 28 MLAs from Meghalaya which concluded on Thursday. The participants of the “public policy workshop for legislators” also included three ministers in charge of key portfolios in the Meghalaya government. The sessions focused on policy challenges for India in general and Meghalaya in particular and gave the MLAs insights on research-oriented policy formulation and implementation through case studies, group assignments and team-building activities.
Chandigarh Cricket Academy to conduct trials on May 23
The Chandigarh Cricket Academy, Sector 19, will conduct trials at 6 am on May 23 for U-12 to U-19 boys and girls for the upcoming season intake. No trial fees will be charged from the participants. The director of the academy, Surinder Singh Baijee, who was previously secretary of the Chandigarh Cricket Association, affiliated to Haryana Cricket Association, aims to train the local cricketers to bolster the level of the sport in Chandigarh.
Helmet bank launched for Chandigarh MC employees
Mayot Sarbjit Kaur on Wednesday launched a “helmet bank” for employees of Chandigarh MC at the civic body's office under the road safety project, “Sadak”, undertaken by the NGO . The NGO has donated 100 helmets to MC and employees can get them issued from the bank and return them when they don't need it anymore.
Chandigarh residents decry MC’s failure to reel in cattle menace
The cattle menace is a commonplace complaint for city residents, with strays having become a major traffic hazard in several sectors. The southern belt of the city, particularly, Sectors 38, 39, 42 and 52, are facing an acute problem of not only the stray cattle but also people from nearby villages leaving their domesticated animals to roam freely in the areas.
Building violations: Chandigarh Housing Board to expedite pending applications for property transfer
The Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to finalise through a mission mode all pending applications for property transfer in cases where show-cause notices have been issued for building violations. All applications, which were filed before March 31, 2022, will be covered under the mission. Recently, CHB decided to delink building violations from execution of lease deed/conveyance deed and transfer of residential units.
Supreme Court rules against uploading of balance sheets by pvt schools in Chandigarh
The Supreme Court has reversed the Chandigarh administration's decision asking private schools in the city to upload balance sheets on their websites. The SC ruling came on a plea filed by the Independent School Association, a body of 78 private schools in the city, after Punjab and Haryana high court had in August 2021 had upheld the UT's decision. The judgment was pronounced on May 11, but made available on Wednesday.
