Two months on, top posts in Chandigarh admn lying vacant

In an unprecedented situation, two top posts in the UT administration—home secretary and finance secretary—have been lying simultaneously vacant for two months. Meanwhile, incumbent officers are overburdened with additional responsibilities. On July 27, former Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had stated, “I have taken the matter up with the authorities concerned.” (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, whose tenure ends in November this year, has also received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the UT administration to apply for central deputation. According to sources, Singh is likely to go for a central posting before his tenure ends.

Moreover, the post of municipal corporation (MC) commissioner is slated to fall vacant on August 23, as current commissioner Anindita Mitra’s tenure ends on that date. Surprisingly, with just nine days remaining, neither the central government has replied regarding the extension of her tenure nor has the Punjab government sent a panel of officers.

According to records, the UT administration has requested the Punjab government thrice to extend her tenure and already sent a fourth letter to either extend her tenure or send a panel of officers.

The post of home secretary is traditionally filled by a Haryana-cadre IAS officer, while the post of finance secretary is filled by a Punjab-cadre IAS officer.

The finance secretary’s position has been vacant since June 18, after the tenure of Vijay Namdeorao Zade ended and he was relieved. The home secretary position fell vacant when Nitin Kumar Yadav was relieved on June 14 to join his new assignment with the Government of India.

A senior UT officer said it was for the first time in the history of the Chandigarh administration that two top posts were lying vacant simultaneously. “The officers who have been given additional charges, including DC Vinay Pratap Singh, tourism secretary Hargunjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, are overburdened and unable to perform their duties properly,” he said.

On July 27, former Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had stated, “I have taken the matter up with the authorities concerned.”

For the post of home secretary, UT had sent a panel of three names to the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) in the first week of July. The panel included the names of three Haryana-cadre IAS officers: Amit K Agrawal (2003 batch), Mandeep Singh Brar (2005 batch) and J Ganesan (2006 batch). However, no reply has been received from MHA yet.

In the last week of June, Punjab had sent a panel of three Punjab-cadre IAS officers for the post of finance secretary: Amit Dhaka (2006 batch), Mohammed Tayyab (2007 batch) and Amit Kumar (2008 batch). However, MHA rejected this panel and requested a fresh one.

Meanwhile, DC Vinay Pratap Singh is handling 10 departments, including district magistrate, estate officer, labour commissioner, secretary transport, secretary labour and employment, additional chief electoral officer, president zswb, controller civil defence, chairman wakf board, and secretary revenue.

DC Vinay Pratap Singh, tourism secretary Hargunjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra

, Secretary of Tourism, is heading 12 departments, including Finance Secretary, Industries, Local Fund Audit, Statistics, Treasury and Accounts, Planning, Engineering, Special Secretary Finance, Director of Treasury and Accounts, and Director of Planning and Statistics.

Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, is leading seven departments, including Secretary of Estate/Housing, Secretary of Urban Planning, Chief Administrator, CEO of Chandigarh Smart City Limited, Nodal Officer of Smart City, Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayats, and Secretary of Water Resources.

Ajay Chagti, Secretary of Medical Education and Research, is in charge of nine departments, including Secretary of Personnel and Establishment, Excise and Taxation, House Allotment Committee, Secretary of Health, Local Government, Urban Development, Chief Executive Officer of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), and Chairman of CITCO.