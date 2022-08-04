Two more shooters arrested for killing Malerkotla AAP councillor

The Malerkotla police on Wednesday arrested the remaining shooters involved in the killing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Mohd Akbar ‘Bholi’.

In a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avneet Kaur said Mohd Asif, brother-in-law of main conspirator Wasim Iqbal alias Soni, and his friend Mohd Murshad, who had committed the murder, have been arrested.

Soni, who had hatched the conspiracy to eliminate Bholi, has already been arrested along with his two aides. The motive behind the murder was not to pay ₹2.5 crore, which the accused had taken from the councillor, she added.

Bholi was killed at his gym near Ludhiana Bypass in Malerkotla on Sunday morning by two unidentified persons. The police used footage of CCTV cameras besides other technical tools to crack the case.

The police have already arrested Soni’s business partners Mohd Sadav, a resident of Saharanpur, and Mohd Taseem, who had helped them in procuring a locally made pistol and cartridges for ₹9,000 from Muzaffarnagar.

It was Asif and Murshad who had committed the crime. The police have also recovered the weapon used in the murder.

The SSP said that they have taken them on remand for further investigation.