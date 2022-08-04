Two more shooters arrested for killing Malerkotla AAP councillor
The Malerkotla police on Wednesday arrested the remaining shooters involved in the killing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Mohd Akbar ‘Bholi’.
In a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avneet Kaur said Mohd Asif, brother-in-law of main conspirator Wasim Iqbal alias Soni, and his friend Mohd Murshad, who had committed the murder, have been arrested.
Soni, who had hatched the conspiracy to eliminate Bholi, has already been arrested along with his two aides. The motive behind the murder was not to pay ₹2.5 crore, which the accused had taken from the councillor, she added.
Bholi was killed at his gym near Ludhiana Bypass in Malerkotla on Sunday morning by two unidentified persons. The police used footage of CCTV cameras besides other technical tools to crack the case.
The police have already arrested Soni’s business partners Mohd Sadav, a resident of Saharanpur, and Mohd Taseem, who had helped them in procuring a locally made pistol and cartridges for ₹9,000 from Muzaffarnagar.
It was Asif and Murshad who had committed the crime. The police have also recovered the weapon used in the murder.
The SSP said that they have taken them on remand for further investigation.
-
DSGMC opens office in Amritsar to run parallel drives in Punjab
In competition with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Wednesday opened its office at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Niwas here to run parallel 'dharam parchar' drives in Punjab. While inaugurating the office in presence of Haryana SGPC president (ad hoc) Baljit Singh Daduwal and others, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka appointed former All India Sikh Students Federation leader Manjit Singh Bhoma as chief of the drives.
-
Punjab: 6 food procurement agency staffers booked for embezzling ₹3-crore wheat
Among the missing items were 620 bags of 50kg packing weighing 310 quintals worth Rs 7.15 lakh from Chawla covered godowns, 6,176 bags of 50kg packing weighing 3,088 quintals worth Rs 71.15 lakh from Luvkesh Sachdeva and Joginder Singh's chamber number 2, 10,364 bags of 50kg each and 16,389 bags from state pool wheat stock worth Rs 2.31 crore.
-
After tepid response to property auctions, CHB cuts reserve prices by 15%
After multiple flopped auctions, the Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to cut the reserve price of some of its commercial and residential properties for the next auction. A total of 98 commercial and 17 residential properties will be put up for auction, likely on August 16, with reserve prices slashed by 15%. The commercial properties include typical booths, service booths, big booths, big booths with expansion joint, bay shops and a restaurant site.
-
Engineer’s book delves into travails of JEE candidates
Software engineer and author Ishita Agarwal has come out with Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh's second novel, Teen Machine, in which she delves into the pressures faced by Indian students preparing for one of the most competitive entrance exams in the world – IIT-JEE. In the novel, the protagonist, Avani, is thrust into the cut-throat world of IIT-JEE coaching in Class 11. Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh, published her debut novel Lieable in 2013.
-
Ex-serviceman looking for job loses ₹4.25 lakh
An ex-serviceman looking for a job was duped of ₹4.25 lakh by a security firm. Harjinder Singh, 50, who hails from Shahid Bhagar Singh Nagar, visited the office of the employer, Prius Security and Allied Services, in Sector 17, Chandigarh, where he met a woman, who identified herself as the daughter of a Brigadier, Shreya Rana. After the company failed to provide him a job or refund his money, Harjinder filed a police complaint in November 2019. He filed a fresh complaint.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics