Two more succumb to injuries, Baramulla accident toll rises to 10

The death toll of the Baramulla accident rose to 10 as two more persons succumbed to their injuries, officials said on Thursday. Mangled remains of the car after the crash in Baramulla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

On Wednesday, eight persons, including three women, lost their lives and seven others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in from Bujthala village to Boniyar in Uri fell into a gorge in Baramulla district. The vehicle was overloaded, carrying 15 people.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“Two more men have succumbed to their injuries. One was getting treatment at Government Medical College, Baramulla and another at Sher-i-Kashmir institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar,” said an officer of Baramulla police.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for the injured in Baramulla and Kishtwar accidents.

In Kishtwar, two people had lost their lives and two others were injured in a snow-cutter machine accident on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, chief priest of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and the injuries in various road accidents in Boniyar, Uri and Kishtwar. He expressed condolences to the bereaved and affected families.

In a statement, Mirwaiz expressed solidarity with the families of those who died and injured in the accidents and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

On Wednesday, Baramulla deputy commissioner had said that the accident could have been caused by slippery road conditions due to rain and snowfall.

In a statement, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti had also urged the administration to provide all-possible assistance to the affected families.