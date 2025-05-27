Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Two motorcyclists killed in vehicle pile-up in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
May 27, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Eyewitnesses said the truck and the Maruti Baleno collided, after which the car driver lost control and crashed into the motorcycle.

Two people were killed in a pile-up involving a truck, a car and a motorcycle near Hamad village, 25km from Ferozepur, towards Fazilka on Monday.

The car driver also sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.
The names of the victims have been identified as Shiva, son of Kashmir Lal, a resident of Guru Har Sahai village, and Gurpreet, son of Baldev Singh, a resident of Waddi Kaniawali area. Police teams from the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) and Lakho Ke Behram police station reached the spot and took custody of the bodies.

“We have initiated an investigation. The truck driver has been arrested,” police added.

Eyewitnesses said the truck and the Maruti Baleno collided, after which the car driver lost control and crashed into the motorcycle. Police said three men were riding the motorcycle and two of them died on the spot, while the third was rushed to the civil hospital in Ferozepur, where his condition is stated to be stable. The car driver also sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.

