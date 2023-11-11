Two nabbed for 3.6-crore bank fraud in Panchkula

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly obtaining bank loans worth ₹3.6 crore by posing as permanent employees of PGIMER, Panjab University and Chandigarh MC. Police have arrested two people for a ₹ 3.6-crore bank fraud in Panchkula. (H File)

The accused, Aarshpreet Singh of Nayagaon and Radhik Kalia of Baltana, Zirakpur, prepared forged documents including employee IDs, salary slips and Form 16) to obtain 98 personal loans in connivance with bank employees as well others.

The complainant, Rishi Kumar, RBO-1, State Bank of India, Sector 5, told police that the accused applied for personal loan of amount ₹4,20,000 under the scheme-Xpress credit and 97 more such applications were filed. According to the bank inquiry, the banks norms and procedures were not carried out during the sanction of these 98 loans.

During the scrutiny of one loan files, it was found that a stamp paper was purchased by Arshpreet Singh on April 19, 2022, whereas the said loan was sanctioned on October 28, 2021, and the signature was suspicious.

A case in this regard was registered under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at the Mauli Jagran police station in August this year..

