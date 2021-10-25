Two of family among four killed in head-on collision in Patiala

Two members of a family were among four persons killed in a head-on collision between two cars on Nabha-Bhadson road on Sunday.

Two of the dead were identified as Harvinder Singh, 26, and Jatinder Kumar, 40, of Matorda village of Nabha subdivision. They were travelling in their Maruti Swift car towards Bhadson. The other deceased were Gurbhachan Kaur, 75, and her great grandson Udayviraj Singh, 8. The family was on its way to Nabha from Panchkula when their car collided with Maruti Swift.

Investigating officer Amrik Singh said three persons died on the spot, while Udayviraj succumbed to injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. Two more persons have sustained multiple injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at PGIMER.

The police said the accident took place when one of the cars lost control due to heavy rainfall and rammed into the other near Lubana village.

The bodies will be handed over to aggrieved families following autopsy, the police said.