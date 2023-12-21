close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two of family killed in Jalandhar road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Dec 21, 2023 08:00 AM IST

In the mishap that happened when the family was headed from Jalandhar to Garhshankar, Inderjit Singh, 37, and his aunt Purushottam Kaur, 51, lost their lives and Inderjit’s wife Harpreet Kaur and five-year-old son Gurbaz Singh were injured

At least two members of a family were killed and two others received injuries as their car skidded off road and into a pond near Phagwara on Wednesday.

Police said locals tried to rescue the car occupants and managed to fish out the injured duo. (iStock)
In the mishap that happened when the family was headed from Jalandhar to Garhshankar, Inderjit Singh, 37, and his aunt Purushottam Kaur, 51, lost their lives and Inderjit’s wife Harpreet Kaur and five-year-old son Gurbaz Singh were injured. The bodies of the deceased have been fished out of the pond, police said. They added that locals tried to rescue the car occupants and managed to fish out the injured duo.

