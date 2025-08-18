Two pilgrims die after bring stuck by shooting stones in Chamba

Multiple flash flood incidents were reported in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with Panarsa, Takoli and Nagwain areas suffering the major hit. Flash flood hit many houses and vehicles after cloud burst in Arang nala in Shanwad panchayat in Drang area, in Mandi, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, two pilgrims lost their lives after being struck by shooting stone during Manimahesh yatra in Chamba district on Sunday, officials said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Sarvan Singh, 37, of Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, while another deceased remains unidentified yet.

Police officials said that the incident occurred between Gauri Kund and Sundrasi on Sunday.

Earlier a devotee from Doda in Jammu and Kashmir had died after being struck by shooting stone during Manimahesh yatra on August 14.

The flashfloods have led to the disruption in the road connectivity, including on that of Mandi - Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH 21), resulting in disruption of vehicular movement. The 4-lane Kiratpur-Manali National Highway is blocked due to waterlogging.

SDM Sadar Mandi Rupinder Kaur has issued orders to keep all government and private educational institutions and Anganwadi centers closed on August 18 in sub-division Sadar Mandi.

Due to cloudburst over Shalanal near Thalaut, the water from swollen drain has entered the office of four-lane construction company Afcon and other buildings located on the banks of the drain.

352 roads closed

So far, 352 roads in the state are closed along with three national highways, including – NH 305, NH 5 and NH 21.

NH 305 is blocked at Gajadhar, Feredanallah, and Jahed alternate route via Kandugad is blocked in Kullu, while NH 5 is blocked at Tinku Nalla and NH 21 is blocked at multiple locations due to landslides.

The sudden cloudburst in Sanora valley has caused destruction in Takoli vegetable market.

APMC chairman Sanjeev Guleria said this natural disaster has not only affected the common people, but all the commission agents and traders working in the market have also suffered huge losses. Guleria urged the government and administration to provide relief and assistance to the traders and local people affected by this disaster as soon as possible, so that they can start their life and business normally again.

No reports of loss of human life have been reported so far and restoration work is underway, the officials informed.

Kullu suffered extensive damage

Heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage in various areas of district Kullu. Due to flooding of drains in the villages of Patwar Circle Mohal, land and crops have been damaged. Landslides have damaged some roads thus hampering the connectivity.

Kiosks, shops have been swept away, houses damaged, water and debris entered some houses, primary school of Badah was flooded,. Water entered shops of Bhuntar market, regional Kanungo Bhawan and d-addiction Centre (near Sabji Mandi).

In Nouri Phaati Kashwari village, a one and a half storey house was partially damaged due to heavy rains, in which 3 persons sleeping there suffered minor injuries.

Road washed way in Shimla

Traffic movement has been disrupted after the Shimla-Mandi road near Tattapani sank as a result of heavy rainfall. As per the district administration, the sinking was due to scouring by the Satluj river.

Landslides in Kangra

Owing to the heavy rains in Kangra, landslides occurred at different places on Sunday in Dharamshala-McLeodganj area. A large part of the Khada-Danda road near Jogiwara has been swept away by the landslide. The public works department has closed this road from both sides in view of safety. Due to the closure of Khada-Danda road, people have to resort to the 13 km long bypass to go from Dharamshala to McLeodganj.

A tourist’s parked car fell about 10 feet down due to a landslide at Tipa on Dharamkot Road. Traffic has been affected due to debris and stones falling at various places on the Dharamshala-McLeodganj main road. JCB machines have been pressed into service to clear the road.

CM reviews rainfall situation in Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has reviewed the situation. He spoke to the deputy commissioners of the affected districts and sought detailed reports on the extent of damage and directed them to send comprehensive reports to the state government.

The CM has instructed the district administrations to extend all possible assistance to the affected families and to ensure swift and effective relief measures. He further directed that restoration of blocked roads be expedited and to intensify the relief operations. Appealing to the public to stay away from rivers and streams, the CM urged people to strictly follow the advisories issued by the district administrations from time to time.

DC Mandi, Apoorv Devgan, informed that as soon as the news of a cloudburst in Chauhar Valley was received, the administration was put on alert. The revenue department has been directed to immediately prepare a report on the damages. Due to landslides and fallen trees at several places on the highway, relief teams are facing difficulties in reaching the spot, but as soon as the road opens, the teams will begin relief and rehabilitation work. The affected families will be provided relief on a priority basis.

No respite from rain

The MeT department has predicted more rain in the state. Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places on August 23 while light to moderate rainfall is predicted at many places on August 18, August 19 and August 22. The MeT department has predicted light to moderate rainfall very likely at few places on August 20 and 21, with one or two spells of heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places on August 23 and with one or two spells of heavy rain likely at isolated places on August 18, 21 and 22.

As per the state disaster management authority (HPSDMA), the state has recorded 261 deaths since June 20— onset of monsoon. Of these, 136 people were killed in rain-related incidents such as landslides, floods, drowning, electrocution, and house collapses, while 125 lives were lost in road accidents. The impact has been particularly severe in Mandi district, which reported the highest number of rain-related casualties (26 deaths) along with major losses to public infrastructure. Severely hit districts include Kangra (28 deaths, including 7 in landslides and 6 in floods , Chamba (10 deaths), and Kullu (11 deaths). Roads, water supply schemes, agriculture, horticulture, and electricity infrastructure have suffered massive damage. The public works department (PWD) alone has reported losses exceeding ₹1.18 lakh crore, while agriculture and horticulture combined losses are estimated at over ₹83,000 crore. Road connectivity remains one of the worst-hit sectors, with frequent blockages on major highways, including NH-05 (Kinnaur) and NH-305 (Kullu), due to landslides and floods.