Two POs wanted in drug cases arrested by Chandigarh Police

On the run after securing bail, two proclaimed offenders named in separate drug cases have landed in police net. Both the offenders have been sent to judicial custody, said Chandigarh Police.

A team of crime branch and anti-narcotics task force arrested Surjeet Kumar, 32, a resident of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, and Jitender, 28, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who were declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in 2017 and 2023, respectively, due to the non-appearance in court in connection with two Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases.

Surjeet was caught with 4.90 gm smack on January 7, 2017, and booked under the NDPS Act at the IT Park police station. After being released on bail during trial, he skipped court appearances, leading to PO proceedings against him. He was arrested on April 10 and sent to judicial custody.

Jitender was caught with 18 gm heroin on May 4, 2020. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sector-11 police station. After securing bail, he also missed court appearances, following which he was declared a PO. He was arrested from Sector 43 on April 5 and sent to judicial custody.