2 Punjab-based immigration agents arrested for duping Kurukshetra man

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 05, 2023 01:10 AM IST

Cops said the victim Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Durga Nagar of Kurukshetra, had alleged that he was in touch with Ravi Sharma, who promised him to send Canada on work permit.

Two Punjab-based immigration agents have been arrested by the Kurukshetra police for allegedly duping a man on the pretext of sending him to Canada on work permit.

As per the police, the accused have been identified as Kapil Sharma alias Gauri, a resident of Amritsar, and Ravi Sharma, a resident of Dhakoli of Mohali district.

He asked the complainant for 50,000 advance.

Later, Ravi introduced him to Kapil Sharma at their Chandigarh office. The victim alleged that he paid them 5.25 lakh in different installments since January 2022. But later they refused to help him get a Canada visa and he filed a police complaint.

An FIR was registered and Kapil was arrested from Amritsar while Ravi was nabbed from Mohali. The police team also recovered 1.25 lakh from their possession.

