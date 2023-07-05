2 Punjab-based immigration agents arrested for duping Kurukshetra man

Two Punjab-based immigration agents have been arrested by the Kurukshetra police for allegedly duping a man on the pretext of sending him to Canada on work permit. Two Punjab-based immigration agents have been arrested by the Kurukshetra police for allegedly duping a man on the pretext of sending him to Canada on work permit. (HT File)

As per the police, the accused have been identified as Kapil Sharma alias Gauri, a resident of Amritsar, and Ravi Sharma, a resident of Dhakoli of Mohali district.

Cops said the victim Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Durga Nagar of Kurukshetra, had alleged that he was in touch with Ravi Sharma, who promised him to send Canada on work permit.

He asked the complainant for ₹50,000 advance.

Later, Ravi introduced him to Kapil Sharma at their Chandigarh office. The victim alleged that he paid them ₹5.25 lakh in different installments since January 2022. But later they refused to help him get a Canada visa and he filed a police complaint.

An FIR was registered and Kapil was arrested from Amritsar while Ravi was nabbed from Mohali. The police team also recovered ₹1.25 lakh from their possession.