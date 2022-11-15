Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Punjab cops among three arrested for taking 1-lakh bribe

Two Punjab cops among three arrested for taking 1-lakh bribe

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 01:17 AM IST

Complainant had alleged that sub-inspector Bisman Singh, when he was the Nakodar SHO, arrested his brother from Hoshiarpur and impounded his truck in a fake case of poppy husk recovery

Punjab vigilance bureau on Monday arrested sub-inspector Bisman Singh, who was earlier posted as the Nakodar Sadar SHO, assistant sub-inspector Resham Singh posted at CIA, Jalandhar, and one Surjit Singh for taking <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh as bribe. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Punjab vigilance bureau on Monday arrested sub-inspector Bisman Singh, who was earlier posted as the Nakodar Sadar station house officer (SHO), assistant sub-inspector Resham Singh posted at CIA, Jalandhar, and one Surjit Singh for taking 1 lakh as bribe to release a man caught with drugs.

A spokesperson of the bureau said the accused were arrested following the complaint of Harjinder Kumar, a resident of Rampur Thoda village in Rupnagar district.

Kumar had alleged that Bisman, when he was the Nakodar SHO, arrested his brother from Hoshiarpur and impounded his truck in a fake case of poppy husk recovery.

The complainant claimed that Bisman, through Resham and Surjit, had already received 11 lakh in instalments to release his brother and the truck loaded from Srinagar.

Kumar said that Bisman was later transferred to the Jalandhar police lines, but continued to demand more money through two other middlemen.

After a thorough verification and considering material evidence, a vigilance team caught the trio while accepting 1 lakh from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses, the spokesperson said.

A case under sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the vigilance bureau police station in Mohali and further investigation was underway, he added.

Tuesday, November 15, 2022
