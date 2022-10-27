Two retired cops convicted in 1993 Tarn Taran fake encounter case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mohali, on Thursday, convicted two police officials of killing four persons in a fake encounter at Tarn Taran in 1993. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on November 2. The duo -- Shamsher Singh, then sub-inspector and Jagtar Singh, then assistant sub-inspector posted at sadar police station Tarn Taran have been found guilty. Special CBI Judge Harinder Singh Sidhu convicted them under Section 120-B read with 302, 218 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Counsel advocate Sarabjeet Verka said, the conviction came in 30 years old police encounter case of Tarn Taran in which one Harbans Singh, resident of Uboke along with one unknown person was shown as killed during police firing and finally it was held by the trial court that this encounter was fake and convicted accused Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh for offences punishable under Section 120-B read with 302, 218 of the IPC.

On April 15, 1993 it was claimed by the police of Sadar Tarn Taran that at 4:30am three militants attacked the police party when they were taking one Harbans Singh, resident of Uboke, who was in their custody for recovery of arms and ammunition as per his disclosure statement from the area of Chambal drain and during cross firing Harbans Singh and one unidentified militant was killed.

A case was registered under sections 302, 307/34 IPC read with 25/54/59 of Arms Act and 5 of TADA Act against unknown militants at PS Sadar, Tarn Taran.

In this case on orders of Apex Court, preliminary enquiry was conducted by the CBI on complaint of brother of Harbans Singh namely Paramjit Singh and found the story of encounter suspicious and then on the basis of this enquiry, on January 25, 1999 registered the regular case against the police officials under Section 34 IPC read with 364-302 IPC.

In this case on January 8, 2002, Chargesheet for the offence punishable under Section 120-B read with 302 and 218 IPC was presented against accused Puran Singh the then SI/SHO PS Sadar Tarn Taran, SI Shamsher Singh, ASI Jagir Singh and ASI Jagtar Singh all then posted at PS Sadar Tarn Taran and on December 13, 2002 charges were framed against them by the CBI Court but trial remained stayed from 2006 to 2022 on orders of higher courts during which accused Puran Singh and Jagir Singh died. In this case 17 witnesses recorded their statements before the trail court and finally after about 30 years case is decided.

