Two teachers die in flash flood in J&K’s Ramban

Two government teachers lost their lives after being caught in a flash flood in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Jagdev Singh, 37, and Sanjay Kumar, 39, residents of Ghordi village of Ramnagar in Udhampur, were on a motorcycle when they were swept away by the strong current of a mountain stream near Nathatop on Tuesday, they said.

Their bodies were retrieved on Wednesday, 300 metres downstream from the link road where they are believed to have been swept away, officials said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the teachers had reached the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Kud on Tuesday morning for a three-day course, police said.

After attending the course on the first day, they left on the motorcycle in the evening amid heavy rain, but were caught in the flash flood on the Nathatop-Sanasar Road.

A villager noticed the motorcycle on the roadside at Jalebi Morh on Wednesday after which a search operation was launched.

Teacher hit by bus in Kupwara dies

Srinagar: A government school teacher, Irshad Ahmad Lone, was killed after being hit by a bus in Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

The bus skidded off the road and crashed, resulting in injuries to 10 passengers in the Behnipora area of Handwara.

Lone was walking on the road when he was hit by the bus. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.