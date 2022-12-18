Two teens among four people end lives in Chandigarh

Four people died by suicide in various parts of the city over the past 24 hours.

Among them, the most shocking were the deaths of a 22-year-man and a 17-year-old girl who were found hanging from a tree in the forest area opposite Botanical Garden in Sarangpur on Saturday.

Police suspect the duo was in an extra-marital relationship and may have taken their lives through a suicide pact.

The man hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was currently staying in Sarangpur, near the girl’s residence. His wife and son are at his native.

Police said though initial investigations were pointing towards a suicide pact, murder had not been ruled out. However, the bodies did not bear any visible injury marks and no suicide note was found at the spot.

After contacting the deceased’s families, police learnt both had gone missing four days back. However, no police complaint was filed by either of the families.

The bodies were discovered by a person passing by the forest area. After police arrived at the scene, the bodies were lowered and sent to the mortuary at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, for autopsy.

23-year-old pharmacy student ends life

In another case, a 23-year-old pharmacy student hanged herself at her house in Sector 20 on Friday evening.

Police said the woman was found hanging on the terrace by her mother. She was rushed to GMSH-16, where she was declared brought dead.

The deceased’s mother told the police that she was in the final year of bachelor of pharmacy and had been upset for the past few days. However, she wasn’t sure of the cause of stress. Police found no suicide note in the house.

17-year-old girl hangs herself after fight with sibling

Another 17-year-old girl was found hanging at her house in Dariya village on Friday. Police got information about the case from GMSH-16 staff, after the teenager was brought dead to the hospital. No suicide note could be traced here as well.

According to the girl’s family, she took the extreme step after a fight with her sibling, who had rebuked her.

The bodies of both females were handed over to their families on Saturday after post-mortem examination. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in both cases.