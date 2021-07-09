Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two terrorist associates arrested in Kashmir
Two terrorist associates arrested in Kashmir

In Budgam, a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested with 1.2kg of explosives; in a different operation, a guide was arrested in Baramulla for helping three youngsters cross the Line of Control at Uri
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 01:01 AM IST

Two terrorist associates were arrested in separate operations in Baramulla and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

In Budgam, a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested with 1.2kg of explosives.

The militant, Danish Ahmed Dar, a resident of Check-Sari Singhpora, Pattan, was arrested when he attempted to flee from a checkpoint at Archandarhama Magam near railway crossing. Explosive material and two electronic detonators were recovered from him.

A police spokesperson said apart from providing logistical support Dar was also in touch with Pakistan-based terror commanders and LeT terrorists operating in the Valley.

In a different operation, a guide was arrested in Baramulla for helping three youngsters cross the Line of Control at Uri. The arrested guide, Mohammad Majloon Sheikh, was arrested on the basis of information provided by one Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam, who was arrested four days ago when he was guiding three youth to cross the Line of Control into Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

