Two vehicle lifters held for hacking 38-year-old Ludhiana man to death

A week after two miscreants allegedly hacked a man to death on Sidhwan Bet-Hambran road, the police arrested the duo on murder charges. At the time of the incident, the victim and his brother were chasing the accused as the latter had stolen a two-wheeler from their home. The accused had injured his brother. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The police recovered the stolen bike from their possession. According to police, the accused were involved in the thefts and vehicle lifting. One of the accused was also facing trial in a rape case.

The arrested accused were identified as Davinderpal Singh alias Kaka, 26, and Jaspreet Singh alias Jessi, 21, both of Mohi village in Sudhar. A case under sections 103(1), 331(4), 305(A)(B) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused at the Sidhwan Bet police station on July 9.

In the incident on July 8, Sukhwinder Singh, 38, was hacked to death and his brother Angrejpal Singh was injured.

Ludhiana senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said the police arrested the accused near Abupura village following a tip-off. He confirmed that the police recovered the stolen two-wheeler from their possession.

During questioning, the accused told police that they were labourers by profession and were involved in thefts as well.

The accused said that on July 8, they had borrowed a bike from a friend to go to Moga to attend mela and as they were returning home, the bike developed a technical snag and stopped near Abbupura village. They abandoned the bike and went to Giddarwindi village and stole a Royal Enfield Bullet from a house.

The SSP added that in the meantime, the family members woke up. Sukhwinder and his brother Angrejpal chased the accused. After reaching Sidhwan Bet-Hambran Road, the victims were close to catching them when one of the miscreants struck Sukhwinder on the head with a sharp-edged weapon. The brothers fell on the road. Angrejpal Singh rushed his brother to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Cops traced accused using CCTV footage

The SSP added that the police scanned footage from a trial of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to trace the accused. On Tuesday, when the accused turned up at Abbupura village to take their abandoned bike, the police arrested them.

According to the SSP, accused Davinder Singh is facing a trial in an abduction and rape case registered on January 20, 2020, at the Sudhar police station. The accused was out on bail. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning, the SSP added.