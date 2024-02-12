Two women among four held as honey trap gang busted in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar commisionerate police arrested four people, including three women, who were allegedly involved in extorting money from people through honey trap. The police spokesperson said the Jalandhar police had got a lead about the gang committing frauds and extorting money from gullible people.

The police spokesperson said the Jalandhar police had got a lead about the gang committing frauds and extorting money from gullible people.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

“The gang used to call people in hotels and subsequently blackmailed them by recording their videos. At this, the police party laid a trap and arrested three-members of gang near Nangal Shama Chowk in Jalandhar,” the spokesperson said.

Police said based on investigation, it has also come to light that another criminal Dharminder Gill of Basti Bawa Khel Jalandhar was also a part of the crime. He said raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused, for which teams have already been constituted.

Another accused Rishabh was already in custody of Rama Mandi police in a robbery case registered against him on January 29.

Police said the male accused in the gang used to lure gullible customers and developed their contact with women, who called them to hotel after having brief interaction.

“The accused used to blackmail people by saying that their videos of visiting hotel and meeting women will be leaked on social media platforms and will be sent to their family members. Following this, the victims used to pay hefty amount to the accused,” he said.

Police said a case under sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Rama Mandi police station.