Two women fall prey to snatchers in Chandigarh
Two separate cases of snatching were reported from Sectors 20 and 35, the police said on Tuesday.
In the first case, Babita of Himachal Pradesh told the police that three motorcycle-borne men snatched her purse containing an ATM card, Aadhaar card, identity card and ₹500 cash near the dispensary in Sector 20 on Monday.
In the second case, one Rekha of Sector 35 told the police that she was walking home from a nearby park when a motorcycle-borne man snatched her carry bag containing her keys and purse, and the photocopy of her Aadhaar card on Monday evening.
Two cases of snatching were registered. No arrests have been made so far, but the police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.
