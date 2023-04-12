2 women killed, 3 injured as wall collapses in Kurukshetra

Two women were killed and three others injured after a wall collapsed in Thana village of Kurukshetra, police said on Wednesday. omen were killed and three others injured after a wall collapsed in Thana village of Kurukshetra, police said on Wednesday. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Kusam Rani, 36, and Sundri Devi, 21, residents of Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

One of the injured, identified as Garima is admitted at the LNJP Government Hospital, Kurukshetra, while two other injured women, Chamni and Babita, were discharged after first-aid.

The victims were employees at a brick kiln and the incident took place on Tuesday when they were washing clothes near a water tank, the wall of which collapsed suddenly.

They were removed from under the debris with the help of local labourers and rushed to the hospital, where Kusum and Sundri were declared brought dead.

Gumthala Garhu police post in-charge Naresh Kumar said the statements of the injured and the family members of the deceased are being recorded. As of now, inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.