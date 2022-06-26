Two youths held in separate cases of thefts in Chandigarh
Police arrested two youths for alleged thefts in Manimajra. The arrested accused have been identified as Arjun, 20, of Kishangarh, and Deepak, 20, of Dhanas.
Police said Krishan Lal of Mori Gate, Manimajra, reported a theft of a total of 10 ceiling and pedestal fans from his shop at the Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Manimajra, on June 19.
In the other complaint, lodged by a resident of MHC, Manimajra, the theft of two inverter batteries from the garage of her house had been reported on June 19.
Two separate cases under the Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at the Manimajra police station on Friday for both incidents.
Servant held for theft
Police also arrested a servant and his accomplice, identified as Amarjeet Singh and Shakti Kumar of Ram Darbar following the complaint of Naresh Kumar of Sector 22, Chandigarh, who had caught Singhand his accomplice trying to steal two bundles of electric wire from his shop in phase Phase 2, Industrial Area on on Friday.
A case under Sections 381 (clerk or servant committing theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 31 police station.
Cash stolen from Industrial Area unit
Rajesh Kumar Gupta of Meera Graphics, Phase 1, Industrial Area, meanwhile, reported a theft of ₹25,000 and a mobile phone from his factory on the intervening night between June 14 and 15.
A case under Sections 380 and 457 (lurking, house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station on Friday.
Two members of gang of online fraudsters arrested in Chandigarh
Two men, who worked as carriers for a gang involved in a slew of cybercrimes, were arrested with ₹35.7 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹12.94 lakh on Saturday. The arrested accused are Chauhan Ratan, and his brother-in-law Parmar Rajesh of Sector 47, Chandigarh. The gang's modus operandi involves hacking accounts, cloning and skimming cards to purchase items and then selling them immediately to get cash.
Chandigarh MC remodelling six rotaries to reduce road casualties
Work is underway in the city to remodel six roundabouts as per the latest directives of the Indian Road Congress so as to reduce fatalities due to road mishaps. The roundabouts being upgraded include the Sector 14/15/24/25 roundabout, Sector 15/16/23/24 roundabout, Sector 36/37/41/42 roundabout, Sector 37/38/40/41 roundabout, Sector 19/27/20/30 roundabout and Sector 31/32/46/47 roundabout.
17-year-old Chandigarh boy nabbed for murder bid on youth
In the third assault case involving a juvenile in the past 10 days, police apprehended a teenager for attacking a 19-year-old youth with an iron rod near the public toilets at Charan Singh Colony in Mauli Jagran on Friday night. The victim, Anuraj, alias a resident of Charan Singh Colony, Basu, is under treatment at the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6. His father, Shri Niwasan blocked his son's way and threatened to kill him.
Tributes paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on 23rd death anniversary
Tributes were paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on his 23rd death anniversary in Panchkula on Saturday. Students of Chaman Lal DAV School presented a patriotic song in his memory. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta also laid a wreath in the presence of the Major's mother Raksha Sagar, sister Anjali Madiya, Zila Sainik Board secretary Col Naresh and other family members and relatives.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases breach 200 mark after 19 weeks
Chandigarh once again led the daily case count with 98 residents testing positive, up from 96 the day before. Mohali saw its cases multiplying from 39 to 63 in the same period, while Panchkula recorded a slight rise of 55 to 56. At 492, most of the infected patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 284 in Mohali and 207 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate was highest in Panchkula at 12%, 7.2% in Chandigarh and 4.5% in Mohali.
