Two youths held in separate cases of thefts in Chandigarh

Police arrested two youths for alleged thefts in Manimajra. The arrested accused have been identified as Arjun, 20, of Kishangarh, and Deepak, 20, of Dhanas.

Police said Krishan Lal of Mori Gate, Manimajra, reported a theft of a total of 10 ceiling and pedestal fans from his shop at the Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Manimajra, on June 19.

In the other complaint, lodged by a resident of MHC, Manimajra, the theft of two inverter batteries from the garage of her house had been reported on June 19.

Two separate cases under the Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at the Manimajra police station on Friday for both incidents.

Servant held for theft

Police also arrested a servant and his accomplice, identified as Amarjeet Singh and Shakti Kumar of Ram Darbar following the complaint of Naresh Kumar of Sector 22, Chandigarh, who had caught Singhand his accomplice trying to steal two bundles of electric wire from his shop in phase Phase 2, Industrial Area on on Friday.

A case under Sections 381 (clerk or servant committing theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

Cash stolen from Industrial Area unit

Rajesh Kumar Gupta of Meera Graphics, Phase 1, Industrial Area, meanwhile, reported a theft of ₹25,000 and a mobile phone from his factory on the intervening night between June 14 and 15.

A case under Sections 380 and 457 (lurking, house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station on Friday.