News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two-day ‘Virasat’ off to a classical start in Chandigarh

Two-day ‘Virasat’ off to a classical start in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 13, 2024 09:02 AM IST

The inaugural day was marked by an array of classical dance performances at Chandigarh’s Tagore Theatre

A two-day special cultural event being organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra, Kalashree Delhi and Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Academy, “Virasat”, commenced at the Tagore Theatre on Friday.

Bharatnatyam artiste Samrat Dutta performing on Day 1 of the two-day cultural event being organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra, Kalashree Delhi and Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Academy. (HT Photo)
Bharatnatyam artiste Samrat Dutta performing on Day 1 of the two-day cultural event being organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra, Kalashree Delhi and Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Academy. (HT Photo)

The inaugural day was marked by an array of dance performances.

A kathak performance was presented by the repertory of Kalashree under the direction of Kavita Thakur followed by Bharatnatyam and Odissi dance by Samrat Dutta and Swapna Sinha respectively.

The kathak performance featuring six artists from Kalashree was based on the theme “Anavarat”.

They also presented kathak yoga, an amalgamation of the dance form and yoga with traditional kathak syllables and yoga moves.

Bharatnatyam artiste Samrat Dutta took to the stage after the kathak performance. The concluding performance of Odissi dance by Swapna Rani Sinha also featured her two senior disciples. Singa depicted “navarasas” through her solo performance, describing various “rasas” or gestures, feelings and expressions of human nature. The event concluded with “agni stuti” set to raga Malika.

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary SS Parmar was the chief guest at the event, which also hosted sitar exponent Pandit Harvinder Sharma as the guest of honour.

