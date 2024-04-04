 Two-faced approach will not find traction in HP: Vikramaditya - Hindustan Times
Two-faced approach will not find traction in HP: Vikramaditya

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Apr 04, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Vikramaditya, who is Congress’ election in-charge for Mandi, attended a meeting of party office-bearers on Wednesday

Himachal Pradesh public works minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday targeted actress-turned politician Kangana Ranaut, who is Bharatiya Janata Party’s nominee from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, and said that :two-faced approach” would will not find any traction in Himachal.

Vikramaditya Singh (ANI)
Vikramaditya Singh (ANI)

Vikramaditya, who is Congress’ election in-charge for Mandi, attended a meeting of party office-bearers on Wednesday. He said that the BJP was attempting to fabricate an “illusion trap” and for that, it had brought an actress from Mumbai.

“It is unacceptable to malign others, to tarnish their reputation. If anyone says something about you, you cite it as an insult to Himachal women. This two-faced approach will not find traction in Himachal. If you want respect, you must learn to respect others,” he said.

“We have consistently shown our respect for her. She is like an elder sister to us and if anyone makes disparaging remarks about her, we will stand against them. Yet, she also bears responsibility for the comments she has made about her colleagues in the past. I will not reiterate the words she used for her co-stars,” Singh said.

Earlier, he had criticised the actress for remaining absent during last year’s floods and not visiting Mandi.

In the meeting party office-bearers, Vikramaditya said that they have to work as a team, and with strength and determination to win the polls.

He targeted the Centre for using the government agencies to undermine the democracy in the country. “The situation has come to this point that two chief minister’s are in Tihar jail. The bail given by the Supreme Court to an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is a slap on the BJP government,” he said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two-faced approach will not find traction in HP: Vikramaditya
