Two-fold surge in wheat husk prices pushes Punjab cow shelters into crisis

A sharp rise in the prices of wheat husk, locally known as “tudi” — an essential component of cattle feed — has begun to severely impact “gaushalas” (cow shelters) and dairy farmers across Punjab. With industries increasingly using wheat husk as a low-cost fuel alternative, fodder prices have nearly doubled in several districts, prompting widespread calls for government intervention. “Tudi”, prepared from wheat straw after harvesting and threshing, forms a crucial part of cattle feed in Punjab. (HT FILE PHOTO)

According to gaushala operators and dairy farmers, the price of “tudi” has increased from around ₹400-500 per quintal to ₹900-1,200 per quintal over the past few months. The surge has been attributed to rising demand from brick kilns, biomass power plants and paper mills, which have started procuring large quantities of wheat husk for industrial use.

“Tudi”, prepared from wheat straw after harvesting and threshing, forms a crucial part of cattle feed in Punjab. The dry fodder is stored for use throughout the year and becomes particularly important during summers when the availability of green fodder declines. Rich in fibre, it aids digestion, supports animal health and helps maintain milk production among cattle and buffaloes, say experts.

Punjab is home to nearly 524 gaushalas that collectively shelter around 3.15 lakh cows. Many of these shelters depend largely on public donations and community support for their day-to-day operations. The sudden escalation in fodder costs has placed them under considerable financial strain.

Sanjeev Jain, who runs Mangi Ram Gaushala in Patiala, said the government must take immediate steps to prevent industries from procuring wheat husk in bulk. He suggested that a dedicated quota of “tudi” should be reserved for gaushalas and small dairy farmers and proposed the establishment of district-level fodder banks to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Similar concerns were echoed by Amit Joshi, manager of a gaushala housing more than 650 cows in Gochar village of Mohali district. He said the shelter was currently purchasing “tudi” at nearly ₹1,100 per quintal, significantly increasing operational costs. Joshi urged the government to direct industries towards alternative fuels such as paddy straw, cotton stalks and other crop residues under the crop residue management framework.

The issue has also drawn the attention of animal welfare organisations. Dr Sandeep Kumar Jain, co-opted member of the Animal Welfare Board of India and president of People For Animals, Ludhiana, has written to chief minister Bhagwant Mann seeking urgent intervention. In his representation, Jain stated that wheat husk serves as the primary dry fodder for cattle and buffaloes and that soaring prices have made it unaffordable for many small dairy farmers and “gaushalas”.

He warned that a prolonged shortage of affordable fodder could adversely affect cattle health, reduce milk production and threaten the livelihoods of thousands of families dependent on dairy farming. Punjab has more than 25 lakh milch animals, making the issue a matter of significant economic and social concern.

Jain further called for coordinated monitoring by the animal husbandry department and the Punjab Pollution Control Board to prevent the diversion of cattle fodder for industrial purposes.

Vice-chairman of the Punjab Gau Sewa Commission Kimti Bhagat said he would take up the matter with the chief minister and seek restrictions on the use of wheat husk by paper mills and other industries. He noted that most “gaushalas” in the state were already struggling financially and that rising fodder costs could further jeopardise their functioning.