UAPA: 4 residential properties, 3 vehicles seized in J&K
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has accorded sanction for the attachment of four residential houses and seizure of three vehicles used for providing assistance in terror activities.
In different orders, the police headquarters accorded sanction for the attachment of four residential houses which were involved in harbouring and providing assistance to carry out terrorist activities, a police spokesman said.
Besides, sanctions were also accorded for the seizure of three vehicles, including one two-wheeler, used for unlawful activities, the spokesman said.
Three residential houses in Parimpora area of the city were used for providing support to three terrorists in carrying out attack on CRPF personnel in nearby Lawaypora area last year in which two personnel were killed and two others injured, the spokesman said.
“During investigation it was also revealed that the accused have provided shelter and all logistic support to the terrorists in their houses for several times to carry out terrorist attack,” he added.
The spokesman said one house belonging to Abdul Rehman Bhat at Darbagh in Harwan area of the city was used for terror activities as Ashiq Hussain Bhat, son of the house owner, was harbouring terrorists in it.
“In view of facts, circumstances and the evidence collected during the investigation of the instant case, it has been proved that the immovable property i.e. instant residential house represents ‘proceeds of terrorism’,” the spokesman added.
He said three vehicles, including an SUV, were seized in Pulwama district as they were found to have been used for carrying out terrorist activities.
“In exercise of powers conferred by section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the DGP J&K has accorded sanction for attachment/seizure of the immovable/movable properties in these cases,” he said.
Last year, the police headquarters accorded sanction for seizure of 75 vehicles, five houses, six shops, land and cash under the UAPA.
-
Thousands offer Eid prayers in Kashmir valley amid drizzle
Peaceful Eid al-Adha celebrations were held across Kashmir on Sunday. The biggest congregational Eid prayers were held at Dargah Hazratbal on the banks of Dal Lake where thousands of devotees offered prayers in the morning amid a slight drizzle that brought down the mercury. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah also offered Eid prayers at Dargah Hazratbal.
-
Kejriwal, Mann to lead Tiranga Yatra in Palampur
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Himachal Pradesh this week to participate in a Tiranga Yatra organised by his party's state unit in Palampur in the run up to the assembly polls in the hill state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will also visit the state to join Kejriwal in the event scheduled to be held in the assembly constituency on Tuesday, the party said on Sunday.
-
Man held with pistol, ₹2.5 lakh at Chandigarh’s Sector 17-18 divider
Police on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man at a naka set up on the Sector 17-18 dividing road with a 0.32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges and ₹2.5 lakh. The accused had no licence for the weapon. As per police, a late night naka was deployed and the accused, Akesh Kanwaljeet Singh Brar of Phidde Khurd village of district Faridkot, was driving a Thar SUV.
-
Another cheating case registered against former Chandigarh’s Sec-51 RWA president
Police have registered yet another case of cheating against a former president of the Sector-51 RWA for duping a city resident of ₹17.84 lakh. In the latest case, the complainant, Gopal Attri of Burail village, alleged that The accused, Manjit Kaur took ₹17.84 lakh from him for providing a flat under the oustee quota between July 2 and August 10, 2020. But she neither kept her promise nor returned the money.
-
700 local youths recruited by terror groups in J&K in 4 yrs
Terrorist groups recruited 700 Jammu and Kashmir youths into their fold in the last four years, while 141 terrorists, the majority of them foreigners, are currently active in the union territory, officials said. According to Union Ministry of Home Affairs statistics, a total of 82 foreign terrorists were operating in Jammu and Kashmir as on July 5, 2022, while there were 59 active local terrorists.
