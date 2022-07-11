UAPA: 4 residential properties, 3 vehicles seized in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has accorded sanction for the attachment of four residential houses and seizure of three vehicles used for providing assistance in terror activities.

In different orders, the police headquarters accorded sanction for the attachment of four residential houses which were involved in harbouring and providing assistance to carry out terrorist activities, a police spokesman said.

Besides, sanctions were also accorded for the seizure of three vehicles, including one two-wheeler, used for unlawful activities, the spokesman said.

Three residential houses in Parimpora area of the city were used for providing support to three terrorists in carrying out attack on CRPF personnel in nearby Lawaypora area last year in which two personnel were killed and two others injured, the spokesman said.

“During investigation it was also revealed that the accused have provided shelter and all logistic support to the terrorists in their houses for several times to carry out terrorist attack,” he added.

The spokesman said one house belonging to Abdul Rehman Bhat at Darbagh in Harwan area of the city was used for terror activities as Ashiq Hussain Bhat, son of the house owner, was harbouring terrorists in it.

“In view of facts, circumstances and the evidence collected during the investigation of the instant case, it has been proved that the immovable property i.e. instant residential house represents ‘proceeds of terrorism’,” the spokesman added.

He said three vehicles, including an SUV, were seized in Pulwama district as they were found to have been used for carrying out terrorist activities.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the DGP J&K has accorded sanction for attachment/seizure of the immovable/movable properties in these cases,” he said.

Last year, the police headquarters accorded sanction for seizure of 75 vehicles, five houses, six shops, land and cash under the UAPA.