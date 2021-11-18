Uber snatched at gunpoint in Panchkula

Three unidentified persons snatched an Uber driver’s car on gunpoint after hiring his services from the Ambala railway station. The incident took place near a petrol pump in Sultanpur village of Panchkula around 2.30am on Tuesday.

The cab driver, Krishan Kumar, told the police that he was waiting for customers outside the railway station in Ambala when the trio, of which two were turbaned, approached him. They said they wanted to go to Barwala and agreed to pay ₹700.

“As we reached the bus stand of Barwala, one of the men asked me to drop him till Sultanpur. When we reached the first underpass of Sultanpur, he asked me to turn towards the petrol pump. There was a lot of dust on the road, and as I turned towards the petrol pump, the man pointed a pistol on my neck while his accomplice, who was wearing a cap, placed a knife on my abdomen,” said the cab driver. The trio then pushed him out of the car. They even tried to snatch his phone, but Kumar held on it. “They sped away. I also lost some important documents kept inside the car,” he said.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959, Section 34 and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Chandimandir police station.