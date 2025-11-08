Udhampur police crackdown on bovine smugglers: Properties worth 1.15 cr seized from Jan-Oct

Police in Udhampur have seized properties worth ₹1.15 crore, registered 164 cases, arrested 190 bovine smugglers and rescued 1,060 animals from January to October this year, said officials. The investigating officers during their enquiries have concluded that these properties have been raised from proceeds of crime and after obtaining orders from competent courts have attached these properties, he added. (File)

“A total of 164 cases were registered, resulting in the rescue of 1,060 bovines from illegal transportation. 190 persons were arrested in connection with these cases, including 182 under bovine smuggling offences and eight under the Public Safety Act (PSA),” said a police spokesperson.

Moreover, 121 vehicles used for transportation of bovines were seized and 20 registration certificates of such vehicles were cancelled. “Around 82 convictions were secured during this period, demonstrating the district police’s strong legal follow-through,” he added.

Additionally, property attachment proceedings were initiated in eight cases, resulting in the attachment of eight vehicles valued at approximately ₹1.15 crore, he said.

The attached properties included seven Tata pick-up trucks and one truck , valued at ₹1.15 crore, all found involved in bovine smuggling across the district.

“Udhampur Police is the first in the UT of J&K to attach properties of bovine smugglers under the new criminal laws, marking a landmark action against their financial networks,” said the spokesperson.