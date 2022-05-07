UDISE Survey: Ludhiana schools directed to submit details by May 15

The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, has asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones to submit their details for the Unified District Information System (UDISE) survey 2021-22 by May 15.

The survey is conducted by the ministry of education, government of India, to collect information on schools’ infrastructure, profile, enrolments, teachers, examination results, etc through an online questionnaire or form. The form includes multiple questions and sections related to the school, which helps the government keep the track of the education standards and release funds accordingly under various schemes and policies.

The schools will have to submit their details on the website of the Indian government, ie https://udiseplus.gov.in.

“The education department has issued a user id and password to each school, through which they can log in on the official website and submit the form. The schools’ heads have been sent a text message on their mobile phones which includes the password and user id. In case any school is unable to log, they can contact the MIS department for assistance”, said Vishal Mittal, district coordinator, MIS.

The schools have been advised to take out the print of the survey and fill the details on paper before submitting it online to avoid any mistake and save time.

“Once the schools will lock their details, the same will get registered with the database of the MHRD. Thus, they should carefully submit all the details. The MHRD software is absolutely user friendly and hence schools won’t face any issues,” added Mittal.