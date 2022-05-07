UDISE Survey: Ludhiana schools directed to submit details by May 15
The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, has asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones to submit their details for the Unified District Information System (UDISE) survey 2021-22 by May 15.
The survey is conducted by the ministry of education, government of India, to collect information on schools’ infrastructure, profile, enrolments, teachers, examination results, etc through an online questionnaire or form. The form includes multiple questions and sections related to the school, which helps the government keep the track of the education standards and release funds accordingly under various schemes and policies.
The schools will have to submit their details on the website of the Indian government, ie https://udiseplus.gov.in.
“The education department has issued a user id and password to each school, through which they can log in on the official website and submit the form. The schools’ heads have been sent a text message on their mobile phones which includes the password and user id. In case any school is unable to log, they can contact the MIS department for assistance”, said Vishal Mittal, district coordinator, MIS.
The schools have been advised to take out the print of the survey and fill the details on paper before submitting it online to avoid any mistake and save time.
“Once the schools will lock their details, the same will get registered with the database of the MHRD. Thus, they should carefully submit all the details. The MHRD software is absolutely user friendly and hence schools won’t face any issues,” added Mittal.
-
Contractor booked for negligence as electrician falls to death in Panchkula
A 27-year-old electrician fell to Akshay Kumar's death while changing the lights at Tau Devi Lal sstadium's badminton hall. Fellow worker Anil Kumar of Karnal filed a complaint, saying, “I work under Karnal-based contractor Hawa Singh who has a contract for electrical fittings of the badminton hall in Tau Devi Lal stadium, Sector 3, from Infra Private Limited Thanesar, Satish Kumar Gupta. For the last seven months, Akshay Kumar was also working with him.”
-
Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: GNPS lifts title in boys’ category
The two-day 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association, commenced at Government Girls Senior Secondary School Gill on Friday. Guru Nanak Public School, Model town Extension, lifted the trophy in the boy's category after defeating Government Senior Secondary School Kasabaad 11-1.
-
Chandigarh seeks restoration of posts deemed abolished during Covid pandemic
The UT administration approached the Union ministry of home affairs to exempt the posts that were deemed abolished in the last two years. Several posts remained vacant over the last two years with the Covid pandemic not allowing for regular direct and indirect recruitments. A post, if vacant for two or more years, is interpreted as not needed by the demand, and consequently, termed as deemed abolished under central government's rules.
-
BBMP-run health centres to come under control of Karnataka health department
The Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and Community Health Centres (s) currently under the Bengaluru civic agency's control will be taken over by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which had financial and administrative control over these health centres, will now be moved to the supervision of the health department, a statement from the health department said.
-
Yediyurappa hints at Karnataka cabinet expansion or reshuffle before May 10
Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Friday hinted that the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet in the state, may take place before May 10. Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon take a decision in this regard after discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had visited the city earlier this week. Bommai had replaced Yediyurappa as Chief Minister in July last year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics