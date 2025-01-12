Menu Explore
UGC draft rules on V-C appointments aimed at ‘usurping’ states’ rights, says Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 13, 2025 05:20 AM IST

Sukhbir pointed out that according to the draft regulations, the power to appoint V-Cs has been handed over to the governors

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Sunday that the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft regulations on appointments of vice-chancellors were against the ‘spirit of federalism’ and were aimed at ‘usurping’ the rights of the states and handing them over to the Centre.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal (HT File)
Seeking immediate withdrawal of the draft regulations, Sukhbir said, “It seems the states, who are the main stakeholders, have not been consulted while framing the regulations. Instead of giving increased autonomy to the states, the Centre has chosen to take away control of the universities and vest it with the UGC, whose members are appointed by it (Centre).”

He pointed out that according to the draft regulations, the power to appoint V-Cs has been handed over to the governors, who would select from a list submitted by a three-member committee of the chancellor, UGC and the apex management body of the varsity concerned.

“The state government has been left out and has no say in the process,” he said.

