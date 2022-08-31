UHBVN lineman held for taking 25,000 bribe in Karnal

: A lineman of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has been arrested by the State Vigilance Bureau here on Tuesday while allegedly taking a bribe of ₹ 25,000 from a person in lieu of expunging pending bill to issue a new meter.

As per UHBVN officials, the accused has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a resident of Panori village under Gharaunda sub division in Karnal.

Vigilance inspector Sachin Kumar said that a person had submitted a complaint alleging that he had purchased a property, on which ₹ 37,000 bill was pending. Besides, another bill of ₹ 58,000 was pending in the name of the complainant’s father.

The accused demanded ₹ 62000 from the complainant for adjusting both pending bills and also issuing a new meter. But the deal was fixed at ₹ 25000. He said that an FIR has been registered against the lineman under the Prevention of Corruption Act. ENDS