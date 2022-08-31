UHBVN lineman held for taking ₹ 25,000 bribe in Karnal
A Vigilance bureau official said that the accused UHBVN lineman demanded ₹ 62000 as bribe from the complainant for adjusting both pending bills and also issuing a new meter in Karnal
: A lineman of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has been arrested by the State Vigilance Bureau here on Tuesday while allegedly taking a bribe of ₹ 25,000 from a person in lieu of expunging pending bill to issue a new meter.
As per UHBVN officials, the accused has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a resident of Panori village under Gharaunda sub division in Karnal.
Vigilance inspector Sachin Kumar said that a person had submitted a complaint alleging that he had purchased a property, on which ₹ 37,000 bill was pending. Besides, another bill of ₹ 58,000 was pending in the name of the complainant’s father.
The accused demanded ₹ 62000 from the complainant for adjusting both pending bills and also issuing a new meter. But the deal was fixed at ₹ 25000. He said that an FIR has been registered against the lineman under the Prevention of Corruption Act. ENDS
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics