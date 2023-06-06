UILS director’s appointment challenged in HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from Panjab University and its vice-chancellor on a plea challenging the appointment of a political science professor as the director of University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS). Sarabjit Kaur is a professor of political science, thus, she cannot be appointed as director of the legal studies institute, the plea argued. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Professor Sarabjit Kaur, who was appointed as director on May 31, has no experience of teaching law, said the plea by her colleague, Shruti Bedi, who has argued that as per Rule 16 of Rules of Legal Education, 2008, framed by the Bar Council of India, only a professor having a 15-year experience of teaching law may be appointed as director of any institute imparting legal studies.

Kaur is a professor of political science, thus, she cannot be appointed as director of the legal studies institute, the plea argued, adding that the appointment was made even in violation of the procedure prescribed by the university itself.

The high court vacation bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal has sought the response by July 5 and also asked the varsity as to why the appointment should not be stayed, pending proceedings in high court.